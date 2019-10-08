PDWP approves 91 developmental projects costing Rs. 88038.381 mn

(@imziishan)

A meeting of Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) chaired by Additional Chief Secretary,Dr. Shahzad Khan Bangash Tuesday approved 91 projects with an estimated cost of Rs. 88038.381 million

The meeting was attended by Secretary Planning and Development Department, Khalid Ilyas, members of PDWP and concerned officials.

The forum considered 100 projects pertaining to different sectors including Industries, Mines and Minerals, Information, Law and Justice, Urban Development, Roads and Bridges, Health, Auqaf, Higher education, Elementary and Secondary Education, Relief and Rehabilitation, Water, Home, Agriculture and Accelerated Implementation Program (AIP) sector projects province and Merged Areas.

Nine projects were deferred due to inadequate designs and returned to their respective departments for rectification.