PDWP approves 91 projects worth Rs 88038.381mn

A meeting of the Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) with its Chairman Dr. Shahzad Khan Bangash, Additional Chief Secretary in the chair Wednesday approved 91 Projects with an estimated cost of Rs. 88038.381 million

The PDWP has approved 20 projects of Rs. 37230.42 million under Accelerated Implementation Program/Tribal Decade Strategy. This will usher in a new era of development in the merged areas which will help brining it at par with the rest of the province.

This was the longest session of PDWP of the Current Financial year 2019-20 which held for consecutive nine hours. The meeting was attended by Mr. Khalid Ilyas,Secretary P&D Department, members of PDWP, concerned departments and Districts level officers of Merged Areas.The forum considered 100 projects pertaining to different sectors including Industries, Mines & Minerals, Information, Law & Justice, Urban Development, Roads & Bridges, Health, Auqaf, Higher education, Elementary & Secondary Education, Relief & Rehabilitation, Water, DWSS, Home, Agriculture and AIP sectors for the uplift of the province and Merged Areas.