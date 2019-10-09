UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PDWP Approves 91 Projects Worth Rs 88038.381mn

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Wed 09th October 2019 | 09:06 PM

PDWP approves 91 projects worth Rs 88038.381mn

A meeting of the Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) with its Chairman Dr. Shahzad Khan Bangash, Additional Chief Secretary in the chair Wednesday approved 91 Projects with an estimated cost of Rs. 88038.381 million

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2019 ) :A meeting of the Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) with its Chairman Dr. Shahzad Khan Bangash, Additional Chief Secretary in the chair Wednesday approved 91 Projects with an estimated cost of Rs. 88038.381 million. As many as nine projects were deferred due to inadequate designs and were returned to their respective departments for rectification.

The PDWP has approved 20 projects of Rs. 37230.42 million under Accelerated Implementation Program/Tribal Decade Strategy. This will usher in a new era of development in the merged areas which will help brining it at par with the rest of the province.

This was the longest session of PDWP of the Current Financial year 2019-20 which held for consecutive nine hours. The meeting was attended by Mr. Khalid Ilyas,Secretary P&D Department, members of PDWP, concerned departments and Districts level officers of Merged Areas.The forum considered 100 projects pertaining to different sectors including Industries, Mines & Minerals, Information, Law & Justice, Urban Development, Roads & Bridges, Health, Auqaf, Higher education, Elementary & Secondary Education, Relief & Rehabilitation, Water, DWSS, Home, Agriculture and AIP sectors for the uplift of the province and Merged Areas.

Related Topics

Education Water Agriculture (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Hazza Al Mansoori reveals post-flight details

11 minutes ago

UAE, Jordan accelerating security cooperation

26 minutes ago

UAE, Republic of Maldives advancing security coope ..

26 minutes ago

UNSC EU Members Seek Discussion on Turkish Operati ..

5 minutes ago

Turkey to establish 'Centre of Excellence in Touri ..

5 minutes ago

Seminar to mark "World Mental Health Day" on Oct 1 ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.