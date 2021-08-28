UrduPoint.com

PDWP Approves Construction Of 8.7 KM Northern Section Of Ringroad

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2021 ) :The Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) on the directives of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has approved construction of 8.7 Kilometer northern section of Ringroad from Warsak road to Nasir Bagh to ease traffic congestion in Peshawar.

The chief minister has directed all the departments concerned for early completion of this important development project to overcome traffic congestion inside the city.

The six-lane northern section equipped with service road will be constructed at a cost of Rs 16 billion. The project design was reviewed which would reduce construction cost by Rs 5 billion.

The 8.7 Kilometer include construction of three bridges, two underpasses and flyovers at Warsak road, Ring road and Regi-Palosi road.

