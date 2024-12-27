Open Menu

PDWP Approves Development Projects Of Health, Education Social Welfare Sector

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 27, 2024 | 09:20 PM

PDWP approves development projects of health, education social welfare sector

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2024) The meeting of Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) chaired by Additional Chief Secretary Planning and Development Department, Ikramullah Khan here Friday approved various development projects of improving infrastructure, education, health and social welfare sector.

The approved projects include approval of Rs. 3 billion for Ehsaas Hunar Program, Rs. 2.9 billion for reconstruction and rehabilitation of a 26-kilometer road from Arandu to Kalkatak Lowari in Chitral district, improvement of flood protection structures in Swat and adjacent rivers, rehabilitation of CRBC and Paharpur Canal System in Dera Ismail Khan and feasibility studies for solar lift irrigation schemes across the province.

The forum also approved Establishment of a Government College of Commerce in Duggar, Buner, reconstruction of the Agriculture Research Institute (ARI) in Mingora, Swat, upgrading of Hayasrai Primary Health Center to a Category-D Hospital in Lower Dir and construction of a Thalassemia Department at District Headquarters Hospital, Batkhela.

The meeting also approved construction and rehabilitation of roads in South Waziristan, Tank, Batkhela and Upper Chitral, purchase of land for cemeteries and construction of model religious schools and computer labs in registered religious schools.

The PDWP also approved projects to enhance governance and research capacity, including establishment of a Chief Minister’s Policy Office, Sector Reforms Unit in Public Health Engineering Department and Monitoring and Evaluation System for development projects.

The meeting was attended by PDWP members and officers from various departments.

