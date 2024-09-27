Open Menu

PDWP Approves Development Scheme

Umer Jamshaid Published September 27, 2024 | 06:00 PM

PDWP approves development scheme

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2024) In the 32nd meeting of the Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) for CFY 2024-25, chaired by Chairman P&D board Barrister Nabeel Ahmad Awan, one development scheme was approved, amounting to Rs 34 million.

The approved scheme is: Feasibility Study for Establishment of Model Fish Market at Lahore at the cost of Rs 34 million. The meeting was attended by Secretary P&D Board Dr Asif Tufail, Chief Economist Mr. Masoud Anwar, Members P&DB and other senior officials.

Related Topics

Lahore Nabeel Market (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Note 60 Launches Today for PKR 26,999 with Industr ..

Note 60 Launches Today for PKR 26,999 with Industry’s Only 24-Month Warranty, ..

19 minutes ago
 vivo Unveils Dynamic Duo Bilal Abbas and Durefisha ..

Vivo Unveils Dynamic Duo Bilal Abbas and Durefishan Saleem as Ambassadors for th ..

30 minutes ago
 Beyond Communication: Here's Why We Can't Live Wit ..

Beyond Communication: Here's Why We Can't Live Without Our Smartphones

34 minutes ago
 PITB, Punjab Irrigation Department Sign Contract t ..

PITB, Punjab Irrigation Department Sign Contract to Implement Crop-Based Water R ..

1 hour ago
 The Future of Renewable Energy in Pakistan: Harnes ..

The Future of Renewable Energy in Pakistan: Harnessing the Power of Solar, Wind, ..

1 hour ago
 Pakistan, UK agree to promote relations in various ..

Pakistan, UK agree to promote relations in various sectors

5 hours ago
PM to address UNGA 79th session today

PM to address UNGA 79th session today

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 September 202 ..

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 September 2024

9 hours ago
 Gold price increases by Rs1500 per tola in Pakista ..

Gold price increases by Rs1500 per tola in Pakistan

20 hours ago
 Pakistan finally gets i-TOPCon Vertex N 700W plus ..

Pakistan finally gets i-TOPCon Vertex N 700W plus modules

21 hours ago
 A Cinematic Revolution in Your Pocket: vivo V40 5G ..

A Cinematic Revolution in Your Pocket: vivo V40 5G Teases ZEISS-Powered Camera, ..

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan