PDWP Approves Development Scheme
Umer Jamshaid Published September 27, 2024 | 06:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2024) In the 32nd meeting of the Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) for CFY 2024-25, chaired by Chairman P&D board Barrister Nabeel Ahmad Awan, one development scheme was approved, amounting to Rs 34 million.
The approved scheme is: Feasibility Study for Establishment of Model Fish Market at Lahore at the cost of Rs 34 million. The meeting was attended by Secretary P&D Board Dr Asif Tufail, Chief Economist Mr. Masoud Anwar, Members P&DB and other senior officials.
