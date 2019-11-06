PDWP approves development schemes worth Rs 3502m

Punjab Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) approved five development schemes of various sectors with an estimated cost of Rs 3502.334 million

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2019 ) : Punjab Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) approved five development schemes of various sectors with an estimated cost of Rs 3502.334 million

These schemes were approved in the 23rd meeting of PDWP of the current fiscal year 2019-20 presided over by Chairman P&D Board Habibur Rehman Gilani.

The approved development schemes included Feasibility Study for Rehabilitation of Water Supply line No 1 (Provision of drinking water supply from Head Fareed to Panjkot Cholistan District Rahimyar Khan length 90.0 kms at the cost of Rs 9.250 million), Replacement of Outlived Sewer in Multan Phase-II (Revised) at a cost of Rs 2,264.160 million, Pilot Urban Rehabilitation & Infrastructure Improvement Project Package-IV from Chowk Purani Kotwali to Sonehri Masjid via Dabbi Bazaar at a cost of Rs 443.

467 million, Rehabilitation / Widening & Improvement of Shahpur Bhera Malakwal Road Length 76.50 Km, District Sargodha (Phase-I, Group-III km 27.00 to 50.30 length 23.30 km (pull Waaidi to Bhera) (Revised) at a cost of Rs 770.457 million and Physical Evaluation of 5 Nos Devolved Schemes (PC-II) at the cost of Rs 15.000 million.

Provincial Secretary P&D Imran Sikandar Baloch, all members of planning & development board, provincial secretaries, Assistant Chief Coordination Syed Naveed Iqbal and other representatives of the relevant departments attended the meeting.