UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PDWP Approves Development Schemes Worth Rs 3502m

Sumaira FH 30 seconds ago Wed 06th November 2019 | 07:33 PM

PDWP approves development schemes worth Rs 3502m

Punjab Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) approved five development schemes of various sectors with an estimated cost of Rs 3502.334 million

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2019 ) :Punjab Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) approved five development schemes of various sectors with an estimated cost of Rs 3502.334 million.

These schemes were approved in the 23rd meeting of PDWP of the current fiscal year 2019-20 presided over by Chairman P&D Board Habibur Rehman Gilani.

The approved development schemes included Feasibility Study for Rehabilitation of Water Supply line No 1 (Provision of drinking water supply from Head Fareed to Panjkot Cholistan District Rahimyar Khan length 90.0 kms at the cost of Rs 9.250 million), Replacement of Outlived Sewer in Multan Phase-II (Revised) at a cost of Rs 2,264.160 million, Pilot Urban Rehabilitation & Infrastructure Improvement Project Package-IV from Chowk Purani Kotwali to Sonehri Masjid via Dabbi Bazaar at a cost of Rs 443.

467 million, Rehabilitation / Widening & Improvement of Shahpur Bhera Malakwal Road Length 76.50 Km, District Sargodha (Phase-I, Group-III km 27.00 to 50.30 length 23.30 km (pull Waaidi to Bhera) (Revised) at a cost of Rs 770.457 million and Physical Evaluation of 5 Nos Devolved Schemes (PC-II) at the cost of Rs 15.000 million.

Provincial Secretary P&D Imran Sikandar Baloch, all members of planning & development board, provincial secretaries, Assistant Chief Coordination Syed Naveed Iqbal and other representatives of the relevant departments attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Multan Punjab Water Road Sargodha Rahimyar Khan Malakwal Shahpur Mosque Cholistan All From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

ADNOC hosts 12 business partnership Majlises

33 minutes ago

DFM posts net profit of AED 95.5 million in first ..

34 minutes ago

More than 20000 sportsperson to participate in Roh ..

32 seconds ago

Russia Gave Greece Additional Materials on Vinnik ..

34 seconds ago

Over 200 Journalists Hurt in Line of Duty in Ukrai ..

36 seconds ago

Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan int ..

41 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.