PDWP Approves Development Schemes Worth Rs9.265 Billion

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 29th November 2019 | 05:45 PM

PDWP approves development schemes worth Rs9.265 billion

The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party approved five development schemes of various sectors with an estimated cost of Rs9,264.521 million

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2019 ) :The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party approved five development schemes of various sectors with an estimated cost of Rs9,264.521 million.

These schemes were approved in the 27th meeting of Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) of current fiscal year 2019-20 presided over by Chairman P&D board Habib-ur-Rehman Gilani.

The approved development schemes including provision of Essential Electro-Medical Equipment in various departments and up-gradation of OTs of Services Hospital, Lahore at the cost of Rs480.253 million, Establishment of Mother & Child Block in Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, here at the cost of Rs4031.225 (Capital Component) million, Remodelling of Hill Torrent Crossing (RD: 185+500, RD: 242+300 & RD: 316+430) of DG Khan Canal at the cost of Rs1,100.

913 million, up-gradation and Environmental Improvement of Chungi No 9 Disposal Station, Multan (Revised) at the cost of Rs 3,157.130 million and Procurement of Automated Finger Print identification System (AFIS) for Punjab Forensic Science Agency at the cost of Rs 495.000 million.

Provincial Secretary P&D Imran Sikandar Blaoch, all Members of the Planning & Development Board, Provincial Secretaries of concerned departments, Assistant Chief Coordination Syed Naveed Iqbal, Planning Officer Coordination Muhammad Rashid and other senior representatives of the relevant Provincial Departments also attended the meeting.

