PDWP approves developmental projects costing Rs.10165.230mln

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2020 ) :A meeting of Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) chaired by Additional Chief Secretary Planning and Development Department, Shakil Qadir Khan here Thursday approved thirteen developmental projects with an estimated cost of Rs.10165.230 million.

The meeting among others was attended by members of PDWP and concerned departments.

The approved projects are: IFAD Assistance project for Rural Economic Transformation, clearance of contractors' liabilities, integrated Development in Arang, Barang and Mamond, Salarzai Areas District Bajaur, waste disposal projects in major towns of KP, Safe City Hayatabad Project, feasibility and rehabilitation of sewerage, solid waste treatment plants in Peshawar & Divisional Headquarters, Peshawar Uplift Program, construction of flood protection walls/ irrigation channels and installation of irrigation tube wells at Daoba, Darsamand, Torawari, Naryab, Naryab-II, Tall urban, Tall Rural, Karbogha Sharif, Dallan Distt Hangu, establishment of transport planning and traffic engineering unit, up-gradation of football ground at Qayyum Stadium Peshawar, establishment of sports stadium in two union councils of Peshawar, establishment and rehabilitation of sports facilities and establishment of Agriculture University at Swat.