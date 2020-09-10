UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PDWP Approves Developmental Projects Costing Rs.10165.230mln

Umer Jamshaid 11 seconds ago Thu 10th September 2020 | 09:08 PM

PDWP approves developmental projects costing Rs.10165.230mln

A meeting of Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) chaired by Additional Chief Secretary Planning and Development Department, Shakil Qadir Khan here Thursday approved thirteen developmental projects with an estimated cost of Rs.10165.230 million

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2020 ) :A meeting of Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) chaired by Additional Chief Secretary Planning and Development Department, Shakil Qadir Khan here Thursday approved thirteen developmental projects with an estimated cost of Rs.10165.230 million.

The meeting among others was attended by members of PDWP and concerned departments.

The approved projects are: IFAD Assistance project for Rural Economic Transformation, clearance of contractors' liabilities, integrated Development in Arang, Barang and Mamond, Salarzai Areas District Bajaur, waste disposal projects in major towns of KP, Safe City Hayatabad Project, feasibility and rehabilitation of sewerage, solid waste treatment plants in Peshawar & Divisional Headquarters, Peshawar Uplift Program, construction of flood protection walls/ irrigation channels and installation of irrigation tube wells at Daoba, Darsamand, Torawari, Naryab, Naryab-II, Tall urban, Tall Rural, Karbogha Sharif, Dallan Distt Hangu, establishment of transport planning and traffic engineering unit, up-gradation of football ground at Qayyum Stadium Peshawar, establishment of sports stadium in two union councils of Peshawar, establishment and rehabilitation of sports facilities and establishment of Agriculture University at Swat.

Related Topics

Football Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports Flood Swat Agriculture Traffic Hangu (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Emirates Cricket Board receives BCCI official clea ..

9 minutes ago

Advisor to President of Guinea joins Muslim Counci ..

39 minutes ago

Wedding party hosts, guests referred to Emergency ..

39 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Italian FM discuss regional, g ..

54 minutes ago

Sweden sign up former SA star Rhodes in bid to bui ..

7 seconds ago

Youth must study Quaid-i-Azam's character to under ..

8 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.