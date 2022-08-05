PDWP approves developmental projects costing Rs. 110241mn

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2022 ) :The meeting of Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) chaired by Additional Chief Secretary, Shahab Ali Shah Friday approved developmental projects of Rs. 110241 million.

The meeting was attended by members of PDWP and officials of departments concerned. The meeting approved 62 projects pertaining to Rural Development, Irrigation, Public Health Engineering, C&W, Health, Elementary and Secondary and Higher education.

District Development Plans for several districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is also part of approved projects under which rehabilitation of health and educational facilities and clean drinking water would be provided.

Approved projects include construction and improvement of irrigation and crossing facilities and flood infrastructure in villages Chuprial, Baidara, Shokhdara, Durushkhela, Baz Khela, Sakhra and adjoining areas of District Swat: District Development Plans for Chitral, Swat, Upper and Lower Dir, Malakand, Buner, Shangla, Kohistan, Battagram, Mansehra, Torghar, Abbottabad, Haripur, Swabi, Mardan, Charsadda, Nowshehra, Peshawar, Kohat, Hangu, Karak, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Tank, D.

I.Khan, Khyber, Bajaur, Mohmand, Orakzai, Kurram, North and South Wazirstan; Sub-Divisional plans for Hassan Khel, Dara Adam Khel, Wazir, Bettani, Darazinda, and Jandola; poverty alleviation through enhancement of milk meat value chain in merged areas; sustainable productivity enhancement through promotion of climate smart and efficient mechanized farming practices ; enhancement of agriculture land productivity through improved soil & Water conservation practices, Integrated Livestock Development Program Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (Phase-I), construction; rehabilitation, widening, improvement of roads, bridges & culverts in Upper Swat and Tehsil Kabal; construction of road from Dowtoi to Haider Kandow (Kurram Agency) 28 KM; reconstruction, rehabilitation & improvement of Arrandu Merkani Road 32 KM District Chitral Lower; establishment of five Government Girls Degree Colleges at Tehsil Barang District Bajaur, Azam Warsak South Waziristan, Mehsud Area South Waziristan, Shawa North Waziristan and Landi kotal Khyber and enhancing scope of construction of Jabba Dam project district Khyber.