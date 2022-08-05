UrduPoint.com

PDWP Approves Developmental Projects Costing Rs. 110241mn

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 05, 2022 | 07:34 PM

PDWP approves developmental projects costing Rs. 110241mn

The meeting of Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) chaired by Additional Chief Secretary, Shahab Ali Shah Friday approved developmental projects of Rs. 110241 million

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2022 ) :The meeting of Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) chaired by Additional Chief Secretary, Shahab Ali Shah Friday approved developmental projects of Rs. 110241 million.

The meeting was attended by members of PDWP and officials of departments concerned. The meeting approved 62 projects pertaining to Rural Development, Irrigation, Public Health Engineering, C&W, Health, Elementary and Secondary and Higher education.

District Development Plans for several districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is also part of approved projects under which rehabilitation of health and educational facilities and clean drinking water would be provided.

Approved projects include construction and improvement of irrigation and crossing facilities and flood infrastructure in villages Chuprial, Baidara, Shokhdara, Durushkhela, Baz Khela, Sakhra and adjoining areas of District Swat: District Development Plans for Chitral, Swat, Upper and Lower Dir, Malakand, Buner, Shangla, Kohistan, Battagram, Mansehra, Torghar, Abbottabad, Haripur, Swabi, Mardan, Charsadda, Nowshehra, Peshawar, Kohat, Hangu, Karak, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Tank, D.

I.Khan, Khyber, Bajaur, Mohmand, Orakzai, Kurram, North and South Wazirstan; Sub-Divisional plans for Hassan Khel, Dara Adam Khel, Wazir, Bettani, Darazinda, and Jandola; poverty alleviation through enhancement of milk meat value chain in merged areas; sustainable productivity enhancement through promotion of climate smart and efficient mechanized farming practices ; enhancement of agriculture land productivity through improved soil & Water conservation practices, Integrated Livestock Development Program Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (Phase-I), construction; rehabilitation, widening, improvement of roads, bridges & culverts in Upper Swat and Tehsil Kabal; construction of road from Dowtoi to Haider Kandow (Kurram Agency) 28 KM; reconstruction, rehabilitation & improvement of Arrandu Merkani Road 32 KM District Chitral Lower; establishment of five Government Girls Degree Colleges at Tehsil Barang District Bajaur, Azam Warsak South Waziristan, Mehsud Area South Waziristan, Shawa North Waziristan and Landi kotal Khyber and enhancing scope of construction of Jabba Dam project district Khyber.

Related Topics

Peshawar Bannu North Waziristan South Waziristan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Abbottabad Flood Water Swat Agriculture Road Dam Hangu Mansehra Kohat Mardan Charsadda Chitral Dir Haripur Karak Kohistan Lakki Marwat Malakand Swabi Shangla Tank Kurram Agency Buner From Government Million

Recent Stories

Precautionary steps completed for expecting new sp ..

Precautionary steps completed for expecting new spell of rains in Balochistan: L ..

10 minutes ago
 LDA demolishes, seals various structures in city

LDA demolishes, seals various structures in city

12 minutes ago
 8 killed, 929 injured in 880 accidents in Punjab

8 killed, 929 injured in 880 accidents in Punjab

12 minutes ago
 Raza, Kaia slam centuries as Zimbabwe stun Banglad ..

Raza, Kaia slam centuries as Zimbabwe stun Bangladesh

12 minutes ago
 Girl killed, 6 hurt in road mishap

Girl killed, 6 hurt in road mishap

12 minutes ago
 Youm-e-Shuhada Police observed in Sukkur

Youm-e-Shuhada Police observed in Sukkur

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.