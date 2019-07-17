PDWP approves developmental projects costing Rs. 5545.179 mn

A meeting of Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) chaired by Additional Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr. Shahzad Khan Bangash approved eight projects costing Rs. 5545.179 million and deferred one project due to inadequate design

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2019 ) :A meeting of Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) chaired by Additional Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr. Shahzad Khan Bangash approved eight projects costing Rs. 5545.179 million and deferred one project due to inadequate design.

The meeting was attended by Atif Rehman, Secretary P&D Department, members of PDWP, representatives of Planning Commission, concerned departments and officers of merged areas.

The forum considered nine projects pertaining to different sectors including Elementary and Secondary Education, Home, Local Government, Multi-sectoral Development and Roads.

The meeting approved projects including "Award of Scholarships to FATA students of Cadet Colleges during 2018-19, Solarization , Rehabilitation and missing facilities of various functional educational institutions in Sub-Division DI Khan, establishment of Independent Monitoring Unit (IMU) in Elementary and Secondary education Department (SBSE), "De-radicalization Center Ujala South Waziristan, establishment of Municipal Management Information Unit (MMIU) at Water and Sanitation Service Peshawar (WSSP), establishment of Performance Management and Reforms Unit in Chief Secretary Office, Concept Clearance for the Rehabilitation of road in District Swat and District Haripur, and digital Jobs for KP (MDTF Assisted).