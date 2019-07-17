UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PDWP Approves Developmental Projects Costing Rs. 5545.179 Mn

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 17th July 2019 | 06:27 PM

PDWP approves developmental projects costing Rs. 5545.179 mn

A meeting of Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) chaired by Additional Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr. Shahzad Khan Bangash approved eight projects costing Rs. 5545.179 million and deferred one project due to inadequate design

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2019 ) :A meeting of Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) chaired by Additional Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr. Shahzad Khan Bangash approved eight projects costing Rs. 5545.179 million and deferred one project due to inadequate design.

The meeting was attended by Atif Rehman, Secretary P&D Department, members of PDWP, representatives of Planning Commission, concerned departments and officers of merged areas.

The forum considered nine projects pertaining to different sectors including Elementary and Secondary Education, Home, Local Government, Multi-sectoral Development and Roads.

The meeting approved projects including "Award of Scholarships to FATA students of Cadet Colleges during 2018-19, Solarization , Rehabilitation and missing facilities of various functional educational institutions in Sub-Division DI Khan, establishment of Independent Monitoring Unit (IMU) in Elementary and Secondary education Department (SBSE), "De-radicalization Center Ujala South Waziristan, establishment of Municipal Management Information Unit (MMIU) at Water and Sanitation Service Peshawar (WSSP), establishment of Performance Management and Reforms Unit in Chief Secretary Office, Concept Clearance for the Rehabilitation of road in District Swat and District Haripur, and digital Jobs for KP (MDTF Assisted).

Related Topics

Peshawar South Waziristan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa FATA Education Water Swat Road Haripur Government Million Jobs

Recent Stories

Syrian Red Crescent Gained Access to Rukban Camp i ..

3 minutes ago

IFRC President Rocca Says Yemen's 'Forgotten' Huma ..

3 minutes ago

Sehrai urges global rights bodies to visit IoK jai ..

3 minutes ago

Future lies in renewable energy, says LCCI chief

4 minutes ago

Interest rate hike to bring a new wave of inflatio ..

10 minutes ago

Indian troops martyr one youth in IoK

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.