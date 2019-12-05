UrduPoint.com
PDWP Approves Developmental Projects Costing Rs 9524.842 Million

Thu 05th December 2019 | 06:56 PM

A meeting of Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) chaired by Additional Chief secretary Atif Rehman Thursday approved 11 developmental projects with an estimated cost of Rs 9524.842 million

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2019 ) :A meeting of Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) chaired by Additional Chief secretary Atif Rehman Thursday approved 11 developmental projects with an estimated cost of Rs 9524.842 million.

The forum considered 12 projects pertaining to different sectors including Elementary and Secondary education, Sports and Tourism.One project was deferred due to inadequate design and was returned to the respective department for rectification.

The approved projects included Development of play areas in Primary schools of KP, Girls community schools project Phase-1 and 2,reconstruction of dilapidated primary, middle and higher schools on need basis, Upgrading of Peshawar Sport Complex, Qayyum Stadium establishment of sports complex at Karak, construction of key archaeological sites of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, holding of important tourismfestivals in KP, sustainable sports support program for talented sports persons of province, youth development package and governance and policy reforms program.

