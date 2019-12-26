PDWP approves developmental projects costing Rs. 5590.066 million

(@FahadShabbir)

A meeting of Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) chaired by Additional Chief Secretary Planning and Development Department Shakeel Qadir Khan Thursday approved 21 developmental projects costing Rs. 5590.066 million

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2019 ) :A meeting of Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) chaired by Additional Chief Secretary Planning and Development Department Shakeel Qadir Khan Thursday approved 21 developmental projects costing Rs. 5590.066 million

The meeting considered 26 projects pertaining to different sectors including Water, Health, Roads & Bridges, Drinking Water & Sanitation, Urban Development, Multi-sector Development, Relief and Rehabilitation, Transport, Science and Technology and Industries sectors.

One project was cleared by PDWP and was recommended to Federal government for consideration and four projects were deferred and sent to their respective departments for rectification.