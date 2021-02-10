UrduPoint.com
PDWP Approves Developmental Schemes Worth Rs 10.464b

Faizan Hashmi 3 seconds ago Wed 10th February 2021 | 04:06 PM

Punjab Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) on Wednesday approved three developmental schemes of various sectors with an estimated cost of Rs 10,464.548 million (Rs 10.464 billion)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2021 ) :Punjab Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) on Wednesday approved three developmental schemes of various sectors with an estimated cost of Rs 10,464.548 million (Rs 10.464 billion).

These schemes were approved in the 22nd meeting of Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) of current fiscal year 2020-21 presided over the Chairman Planning & Development board Abdullah Khan Sunbal.

The approved development schemes included as Establishment of 200 Bedded Mother & Child Hospital at Ghalla Godam Multan at the cost of Rs. 2,253.095 million, Remaining Land Acquisition for Greater Thal Canal (GTC) Project (Revised) at a cost of Rs 8,181.

453 million and Establishment of Public Financial Management Unit (PFMU) and Program Support Unit (PSU) in Finance Department and P&D Board respectively under Punjab Resource Improvement and Digital Effectiveness (PRIDE) Programme.

Provincial Secretary P&D Imran Sikandar Baloch, all Members of the Planning & Development Board, Provincial Secretaries of concerned departments, Senior Chief (Coord) Javed Latif, Assistant ChiefCoordination Shahid Idrees and other senior representatives of the relevant Provincial Departmentsalso attended the meeting.

