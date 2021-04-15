UrduPoint.com
PDWP Approves Dir Motorway

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 15th April 2021 | 04:35 PM

Provincial Working Development Party (PDWP) has approved Dir Motorway Phase-I and sent the summary to Federal Government for its inclusion in Public Sector Development Program

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2021 ) :Provincial Working Development Party (PDWP) has approved Dir Motorway Phase-I and sent the summary to Federal Government for its inclusion in Public Sector Development Program.

Mahmood Khan, KP Chief Minister in a statement here said it was approval by PDWP, adding, another promise was fulfilled by the PTI government.

The estimated cost of the project is Rs 39.377 million and its length is 29.377 kilometers.

The people of entire Malakand Division especially Dir Lower, Dir Upper, Chitral Lower and Chitral districts will be largely benefited from Dir Motorway besides bolstering trade and tourism in the scenic region.

