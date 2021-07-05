PDWP approves education schemes worth Rs1,557.428 mn

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2021 ) :Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) has approved various education schemes worth Rs 1,557.428 million The committee meeting was held here Monday under the Chairmanship of Shahab Ali Shah.

The meeting was attended by members of PDWP and concerned departments.

The meeting approved schemes of education sector including continuation of Basic Education Community Schools (BECS) and National Commission for Human Development (NCHD) Centers in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, continuation of Basic Education Community Schools (BECS) and National Commission for Human Development (NCHD) Centers in Merged Districts (AIP).