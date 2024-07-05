Open Menu

PDWP Approves Eight Development Schemes Worth Rs 47b

Umer Jamshaid Published July 05, 2024 | 09:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2024) The 2nd meeting of the Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) for the fiscal year 2024-25 was held on Friday under the chairmanship of Chairman P&D board Barrister Nabeel Ahmad Awan, and it approved eight development schemes in the health and roads sectors with an estimated cost of Rs 47,107 million.

The approved schemes included Provision of equipment, furniture, and fixtures for BHUs and RHCs at the cost of Rs 10,000 million; Program for Revamping of 552 BHUs in North and Central Punjab at the cost of Rs 10,000 million; Program for Revamping of 581 BHUs in South Punjab (Phase-I) at the cost of Rs 10,000 million; Program for Revamping of 220 RHCs (Phase-I) at the cost of Rs 10,000 million; Rehabilitation of Gujranwala Alipur Qadirabad Road (Alipur Chowk to Kalaske) length 14 km, district Gujranwala at the cost of Rs 2,325 million; Rehabilitation/Improvement of Wazirabad Daska Road (Remaining Portion Km No.

18.00 to 25.20) length 7.20 km, district Sialkot at the cost of Rs 619 million; Rehabilitation/Improvement of alternate route to Sialkot Airport from Chand Bagh Society (Old Airport Road) to Sial Airport, including link to Channi Gondal Chowk, length 16.00 km, district Sialkot at the cost of Rs 1,947 million; and Rehabilitation of the road from Bhakkar Behal Road up to district boundary Layyah, length 27 km, district Bhakkar at the cost of Rs 2,216 million.

Secretary P&D Board Dr. Asif Tufail, Chief Economist Nasir Iqbal Malik, Members of the P&D Board, heads of relevant departments, and other senior representatives of the relevant provincial departments attended the meeting.

