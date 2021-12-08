UrduPoint.com

PDWP Approves Establishment Of Public Parks Costing Rs 700 Mln In Merged Districts

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 40 seconds ago Wed 08th December 2021 | 05:10 PM

PDWP approves establishment of public parks costing Rs 700 mln in merged districts

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2021 ) :The Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) on Wednesday approved establishment of public parks at district and tehsil level in merged districts costing Rs 700 million.

The PDWP meeting held under the chairmanship Additional Secretary, Shahab Ali Shah also approved feasibility study for rehabilitation of Shahi Katha drain in Peshawar costing Rs 106.

51 million.

Other projects approved include rehabilitation of infrastructure at Sheikh Maltoon Town Mardan costing Rs. 427.05 million, establishment of public parks in the province costing Rs. 1000 million, feasibility for construction of sewerage treatment plant at Faqir Kalay Peshawar costing Rs. 203.22.

Related Topics

Peshawar Mardan Million

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler receives IIFA Secretary-General

Sharjah Ruler receives IIFA Secretary-General

11 minutes ago
 TVET SSP launches initiative for expats, locals so ..

TVET SSP launches initiative for expats, locals socio-economic settling

26 minutes ago
 Hong Kong reports no new COVID-19 cases

Hong Kong reports no new COVID-19 cases

1 second ago
 Fawad grieved over demise of brother of former pre ..

Fawad grieved over demise of brother of former president NPC

2 seconds ago
 18 mln families availing free medical treatment th ..

18 mln families availing free medical treatment through health card: Dr Faisal

4 seconds ago
 Ethiopia's Abiy announces return to Addis Ababa fr ..

Ethiopia's Abiy announces return to Addis Ababa from war front

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.