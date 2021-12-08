PDWP approves establishment of public parks costing Rs 700 mln in merged districts

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2021 ) :The Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) on Wednesday approved establishment of public parks at district and tehsil level in merged districts costing Rs 700 million.

The PDWP meeting held under the chairmanship Additional Secretary, Shahab Ali Shah also approved feasibility study for rehabilitation of Shahi Katha drain in Peshawar costing Rs 106.

51 million.

Other projects approved include rehabilitation of infrastructure at Sheikh Maltoon Town Mardan costing Rs. 427.05 million, establishment of public parks in the province costing Rs. 1000 million, feasibility for construction of sewerage treatment plant at Faqir Kalay Peshawar costing Rs. 203.22.