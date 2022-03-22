PDWP approves five development schemes

The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) on Tuesday approved five development schemes of various sectors with an estimated cost of Rs.25,500.811 million

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2022 ) :The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) on Tuesday approved five development schemes of various sectors with an estimated cost of Rs.25,500.811 million.

These schemes were approved in the 69th meeting of PDWP of current fiscal year 2021-22 presided over by Chairman Planning & Development board Abdullah Khan Sumbal.

The approved development schemes included Establishment of Nawaz Sharif Medical College, University of Gujrat and uplifting of Aziz Bhatti Shaheed (DHQ) as teaching hospital, Gujrat at the cost of Rs. 3,012.598 million, development work of Mir Chakar Khan Rind university of technology, Dera Ghazi Khan (Revised) at the cost of Rs.

7,073.472 million, development of the Punjab Tianjin University of Technology, Lahore (Revised) at the cost of Rs. 4,861.519 million, construction of Sorra Dam (Revised) at the cost of Rs. 9,846.900 million and development of national parks, wetlands, ecotourism sites and safari parks at the cost of Rs. 706.322 million.

Punjab Secretary P&D Mujahid Sherdil, all members of the P&D Board, Provincial Secretaries of concerned departments, and other senior representatives of the relevant provincial departments also attended the meeting.