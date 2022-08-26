PDWP approves five development schemes

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2022 ) :The Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) on Friday approved five development schemes of various sectors at an estimated cost of Rs 33,163.886 million.

The schemes were cleared in the sixth meeting of the PDWP of current fiscal year 2022-23 presided over by Chairman Planning & Development board Abdullah Khan Sumbal.

The approved development schemes included construction of new administration block at Lahore High Court, Multan Bench, Multan at the cost of Rs 2,080.250 million, urban water supply scheme Gojra Phase-II District TT Singh (Revised) at the cost of Rs. 631.000 million, concept clearance proposal for the project, "Punjab Family Programme" at the cost of Rs.

28,578.95 million, repair/rehabilitation of road from Gujar Khan to Pir Phulai road incl link from Mohra Sheikhan to Village Kontrilla (Length=29.80 Km), Tehsil Gujar Khan, District Rawalpindi at the cost of Rs 1,065.686 million and shifting of electric poles & services having HT line, T&T lines sui gas etc at the cost of Rs. 808.000 million.

Punjab Secretary P&D Board Dr Muhammad Sohail Anwar Chaudhary, members of the Planning & Development Board, provincial secretaries and other senior representatives of the relevant provincial departmentsalso attended the meeting.