PDWP Approves Five Water Supply Schemes Worth Rs 4225.574mln

Wed 07th April 2021 | 08:46 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2021 ) :Additional Chief Secretary P&D Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shakeel Qadir Khan Wednesday chaired a special meeting and approved five developmental schemes with an estimated cost of Rs 4,225.574 million for inclusion in the PSDP 2021-22.

The video link meeting was attended by members of PDWP and concerned department.

The forum considered a total five schemes pertaining to water sector including Construction of Shahu Khel, Ouch Bazar Gravity Flow Irrigation Scheme in District Hangu, Construction of Manchura Dam Project District Mansehra, Construction/Improvement of Canal Patrol Roads, Flood Protection Works and Civil Channels in District Malakand, Construction/Improvement of New Michni / ICHRI Canal systems along with allies infrastructure Irrigation Patrol Roads and Installation of Solar Based Irrigation Tube Wells at required locations in Tehsil Shabqadar District Charsadda and Construction/Improvement of Canal Infrastructure along with Canal Patrol roads of Lower Swat Canal, Abazai Canal and Drainage Systems and Installation of Solar Based Irrigation Tube Wells at Required Locations in Tehsil Tangi District Charsadda.

