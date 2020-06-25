PDWP approves four projects worth Rs7136.844mln

A meeting of the Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP), held here Wednesday headed by Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Shakil Qadir Khan approved four projects worth Rs7136.844 million

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2020 ) :A meeting of the Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP), held here Wednesday headed by Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Shakil Qadir Khan approved four projects worth Rs7136.

844 million. Beside, members PDWP, the senior officers of all concerned departments attended the meeting.

The meeting after holding detailed deliberations approved four development projects in industrial and multi-sectoral development sectors.