Open Menu

PDWP Approves Nine Scheme

Muhammad Irfan Published July 30, 2024 | 10:15 PM

PDWP approves nine scheme

The 10th meeting of the Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) was held under the Chairmanship of Chairman P&D Board Barrister Nabeel Ahmad Awan in which nine schemes of the irrigation

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2024) The 10th meeting of the Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) was held

under the Chairmanship of Chairman P&D board Barrister Nabeel Ahmad Awan in which

nine schemes of the irrigation, urban development, school education, FW&F, energy and

roads and bridges sectors were approved with an estimated cost of Rs 50.767 billion.

The approved schemes included Extension of Colony Protection Bund of Marala Barrage and Realignment of Tunnelwah Nullah in Sialkot District at the cost of Rs 3.162 billion, Apni Chaat Apna Ghar Program at the cost of Rs 9.890 billion, Chief Minister Punjab Schools Meal Program at the cost of Rs 6.012 billion, CM Initiative for Agro Forestry for Forest Waste Land at the cost of Rs 1.

000 billion, Chief Minister’s “Plant for Pakistan” Initiative at the cost of Rs 8.000 million, Aquaculture Shrimp Farming in Punjab at the cost of Rs 8.531 billion, Chief Minister Roshan Gharaana Program at the cost of Rs 9.500 billion, Rehabilitation of G.T Road from Quaid-e-Azam Interchange (Lahore Ring Road) to Wahga Border, District Lahore at the cost of Rs 3.283 billion, and Construction of Under Pass at Katchehri Rasulnagar Road Railway Crossing City Sheikhupura at the cost of Rs 1.391 billion.

Secretary P&D Board Dr Asif Tufail, Chief Economist Dr Nasir Iqbal Malik, Members P&D Board, heads of relevant departments and other senior representatives of the provincial departments also attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Lahore Chief Minister Chief Minister Punjab Education Punjab Road Nasir Sialkot Sheikhupura Nabeel Border From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million

Recent Stories

Muqam expresses hope talks with JI to be fruitful

Muqam expresses hope talks with JI to be fruitful

5 hours ago
 IPP contracts not being renewed: Musadik Malik

IPP contracts not being renewed: Musadik Malik

5 hours ago
 Swimmer Anna Carolina expelled from Olympics for n ..

Swimmer Anna Carolina expelled from Olympics for night out with boyfriend

6 hours ago
 Govt decreases petrol price by Rs6.17

Govt decreases petrol price by Rs6.17

6 hours ago
 One year on 'Mars': Inside NASA's ultra-realistic ..

One year on 'Mars': Inside NASA's ultra-realistic isolation study

6 hours ago
 Provinces agree to continue consultation for addre ..

Provinces agree to continue consultation for addressal of water distribution

6 hours ago
Palestinian detainees subjected to arbitrary deten ..

Palestinian detainees subjected to arbitrary detention, torture: UN report; Gute ..

5 hours ago
 Motorcyclist crushed to death in Jand

Motorcyclist crushed to death in Jand

6 hours ago
 Govt committed to export led growth through compre ..

Govt committed to export led growth through comprehensive strategy: Ahsan Iqbal

6 hours ago
 Govt focuses on preservation of wildlife: MNA

Govt focuses on preservation of wildlife: MNA

6 hours ago
 FBR collects Rs 659.2 bln in 1st month of FY 2024- ..

FBR collects Rs 659.2 bln in 1st month of FY 2024-25

6 hours ago
 Privatization of DISCOs, use of Thar coal to help ..

Privatization of DISCOs, use of Thar coal to help reduce energy prices: Awais

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan