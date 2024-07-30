PDWP Approves Nine Scheme
Muhammad Irfan Published July 30, 2024 | 10:15 PM
The 10th meeting of the Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) was held under the Chairmanship of Chairman P&D Board Barrister Nabeel Ahmad Awan in which nine schemes of the irrigation
The approved schemes included Extension of Colony Protection Bund of Marala Barrage and Realignment of Tunnelwah Nullah in Sialkot District at the cost of Rs 3.162 billion, Apni Chaat Apna Ghar Program at the cost of Rs 9.890 billion, Chief Minister Punjab Schools Meal Program at the cost of Rs 6.012 billion, CM Initiative for Agro Forestry for Forest Waste Land at the cost of Rs 1.
000 billion, Chief Minister’s “Plant for Pakistan” Initiative at the cost of Rs 8.000 million, Aquaculture Shrimp Farming in Punjab at the cost of Rs 8.531 billion, Chief Minister Roshan Gharaana Program at the cost of Rs 9.500 billion, Rehabilitation of G.T Road from Quaid-e-Azam Interchange (Lahore Ring Road) to Wahga Border, District Lahore at the cost of Rs 3.283 billion, and Construction of Under Pass at Katchehri Rasulnagar Road Railway Crossing City Sheikhupura at the cost of Rs 1.391 billion.
Secretary P&D Board Dr Asif Tufail, Chief Economist Dr Nasir Iqbal Malik, Members P&D Board, heads of relevant departments and other senior representatives of the provincial departments also attended the meeting.
