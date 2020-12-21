PDWP approves Peshawar-D.I.Khan Motorway project

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2020 ) :The Provincial Working Development Party (PWDP) Monday approved 360-Kilometer Peshawar-D.I.Khan Motorway project to be completed with an estimated cost of Rs 276 billions.

The six lanes, Peshawar- D.I.Khan Motorway include 19 interchanges, 110 bridges and two tunnels. The two tunnels included Dara Adam Khel of 5.6 km long and Banda Daud Shah of 1.6 km long.

The motorway project would connect southern and merged districts with provincial metropolitan Peshawar and reduce heavy traffic on present Indus Highway.

The interchanges would facilitate people of Peshawar, Kohat, Hangu, Karak, Lakki Marwat, Tank, Bannu and Dera Ismail Khan districts.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on the demand of people of southern districts had given approval to this key communication projects in last December after meeting with elected representatives of southern districts.