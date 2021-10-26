UrduPoint.com

PDWP Approves Rs 24 Bln For Rawalpindi Ring Road

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 26th October 2021 | 06:24 PM

PDWP approves Rs 24 bln for Rawalpindi Ring Road

Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) has approved Rs 24 billion in PC-1 for the Ring Road project in Rawalpindi district

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2021 ) :Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) has approved Rs 24 billion in PC-1 for the Ring Road project in Rawalpindi district.

According to Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Syed Gulzar Hussain Shah, the work of Rawalpindi Ring Road project was being carried out swiftly and Rs. 24 billion had been allocated for PC-1 of the project.

A 38.3 km dual carriageway would be constructed under the project, he added.

Rawalpindi Ring Road would start from N5, GT Road, Banth to Thalian Interchange and the road would be constructed as per motorway standard having three lanes on each side.

He further said that Rawalpindi Ring Road would consist of five Interchanges which would pass through Chakbeli Road, Adiala Road and Chakri Road.

Related Topics

Motorway Road Rawalpindi From Billion

Recent Stories

PM appoints Lt Gen Nadeem Anjum as new ISI Chief

PM appoints Lt Gen Nadeem Anjum as new ISI Chief

4 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2021 Match 19 Pakistan Vs. New Zeala ..

T20 World Cup 2021 Match 19 Pakistan Vs. New Zealand, Live Score, History, Who W ..

7 minutes ago
 EHS launches advisory council for representatives ..

EHS launches advisory council for representatives of patients and their families

10 minutes ago
 Training session on "Basic Life Support" held at G ..

Training session on "Basic Life Support" held at Gomal University

1 minute ago
 Islamabad police arrest three TTP extortionists

Islamabad police arrest three TTP extortionists

1 minute ago
 Belgium targets cocaine traffickers in major opera ..

Belgium targets cocaine traffickers in major operation

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.