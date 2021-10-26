PDWP approves Rs 24 bln for Rawalpindi Ring Road

Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) has approved Rs 24 billion in PC-1 for the Ring Road project in Rawalpindi district

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2021 ) :Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) has approved Rs 24 billion in PC-1 for the Ring Road project in Rawalpindi district.

According to Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Syed Gulzar Hussain Shah, the work of Rawalpindi Ring Road project was being carried out swiftly and Rs. 24 billion had been allocated for PC-1 of the project.

A 38.3 km dual carriageway would be constructed under the project, he added.

Rawalpindi Ring Road would start from N5, GT Road, Banth to Thalian Interchange and the road would be constructed as per motorway standard having three lanes on each side.

He further said that Rawalpindi Ring Road would consist of five Interchanges which would pass through Chakbeli Road, Adiala Road and Chakri Road.