PDWP Approves Rs 24.49bln 21 Development Schemes

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 09th March 2021 | 06:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2021 ) :The Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tuesday 21 development schemes worth Rs 24.49 billion.

Additional Chief Secretary PDWP Shakil Qadir Khan chaired the meeting wherein the development schemes pertaining to Health, education, Multi-Sector Development, Roads, Urban Development, Tourism and sports sectors were approved.

The party approved improvement and widening of Karak to Banda Daud Shah 17 Kilometer Road at a cost of Rs 370 Million, Improvement and Rehabilitation of Ahmad Abad to Alam Sheri 10 KM Road at a cost of Rs 150 Million.

Construction of Pir Baba Bypass road and Pir Baba Kalabat road in District Buner at a cost of Rs 258.

54 million were also approved.

PDWP approved Rs 6.52 billion for upgradation of 12 major District Headquarter Hospitals in KP and strengthening of healthcare system to mitigate the impact of COVID-19.

The party approved upgradation and rehabilitation of Jinnah Stadium in Parachinar at a cost of Rs 154.915 million.

The forum approved Rs 970 million, 2 projects of construction and rehabilitation of flood protection works, irrigation channels around Badri Nullah in District Swabi costing.

Other notable projects included establishment of Government Degree Colleges in Khwazakhela, Charbagh, Saidu Shareef and Pir baba Gadezai Buner.

