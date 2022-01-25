UrduPoint.com

PDWP Approves Rs 4.705b Schemes

Umer Jamshaid Published January 25, 2022 | 04:11 PM

PDWP approves Rs 4.705b schemes

The Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) Tuesday approved six development schemes with an estimated cost of Rs Rs 4.7057 billion

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2022 ) :The Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) Tuesday approved six development schemes with an estimated cost of Rs Rs 4.7057 billion.

These schemes were approved in the 56th PDWP meeting of the current fiscal year 2021-22 presided over by Chairman Planning & Development board Abdullah Khan Sumbal.

The approved development schemes included monitoring evaluation and TPV of ADP 2021-22 in ADP 2021-22 at the cost of Rs 475.978 million, comprehensive sewerage, drainage and water supply system in Gujrat City (Amended) at the cost of Rs 1,201.039 million, provision of water filtration plants in Villages of Tehsil Kamalia and Tehsil Pir Mahal District TT Singh at the cost of Rs 589.

400 million, City Uplift Package Minchinabad (sewerage, drainage, water supply, street lights, road) Tehsil Minchanabad City, District Bahawalnagar (Amended) at the cost of Rs 928.362 million, mega sewerage & tuff tile scheme Municipal Committee Uch Sharif District Bahawalpur (Amended) at the cost of Rs 698.776 million and mega urban sewerage /water supply scheme for City Hasilpur District Bahawalpur (Amended) at the cost of Rs 812.232 million.

All Members of the Planning & Development Board, provincial secretaries and other seniorrepresentatives attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Water Road Gujrat Bahawalpur Bahawalnagar Pir Mahal Hasilpur Minchinabad Kamalia (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million

Recent Stories

Ayub Teaching Hospital prepared to tackle the thre ..

Ayub Teaching Hospital prepared to tackle the threat of Omicron variant: Dr. Ale ..

4 minutes ago
 Russia's Penitentiary Service Seeks Real Prison Te ..

Russia's Penitentiary Service Seeks Real Prison Term for Navalny's Brother - Cou ..

4 minutes ago
 China's President Xi meets IOC President Thomas Ba ..

China's President Xi meets IOC President Thomas Bach in Beijing: state media

7 minutes ago
 Taliban detain dozens trying to 'illegally' leave ..

Taliban detain dozens trying to 'illegally' leave Afghanistan by air

10 minutes ago
 Russia's Southern Military District Begins Checkin ..

Russia's Southern Military District Begins Checking Combat Readiness - Spokesper ..

10 minutes ago
 UK's Johnson Faces Fresh Calls to Resign Over 2020 ..

UK's Johnson Faces Fresh Calls to Resign Over 2020 Birthday Party at 10 Downing ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.