PDWP approves Rs 4.705b schemes

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2022 ) :The Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) Tuesday approved six development schemes with an estimated cost of Rs Rs 4.7057 billion.

These schemes were approved in the 56th PDWP meeting of the current fiscal year 2021-22 presided over by Chairman Planning & Development board Abdullah Khan Sumbal.

The approved development schemes included monitoring evaluation and TPV of ADP 2021-22 in ADP 2021-22 at the cost of Rs 475.978 million, comprehensive sewerage, drainage and water supply system in Gujrat City (Amended) at the cost of Rs 1,201.039 million, provision of water filtration plants in Villages of Tehsil Kamalia and Tehsil Pir Mahal District TT Singh at the cost of Rs 589.

400 million, City Uplift Package Minchinabad (sewerage, drainage, water supply, street lights, road) Tehsil Minchanabad City, District Bahawalnagar (Amended) at the cost of Rs 928.362 million, mega sewerage & tuff tile scheme Municipal Committee Uch Sharif District Bahawalpur (Amended) at the cost of Rs 698.776 million and mega urban sewerage /water supply scheme for City Hasilpur District Bahawalpur (Amended) at the cost of Rs 812.232 million.

All Members of the Planning & Development Board, provincial secretaries and other seniorrepresentatives attended the meeting.