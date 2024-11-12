PDWP approves Rs 4b for two health sector schemes

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2024) The board in the 45th meeting of the Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) of Planning and Development has approved the funds exceeding four billion rupees for two health sector development schemes.

The meeting was chaired by Barrister Nabeel Ahmed Awan, Chairman of the Planning and Development Board. Secretary P&D Board, Dr. Asif Tufail, and Chief Economist Masood Anwar attended the meeting.

Funds of Rs 2.32 billion were approved for the Chief Minister Punjab’s “Clinic on Wheels” program and Rs 1.84 billion scheme approved for the revamping of Bahawalpur Victoria Hospital.