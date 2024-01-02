PDWP approves Rs 7.561b uplift schemes

Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) Punjab in it's 37the meeting of current financial year 2023-24 has approved three developmental schemes of the Urban Development, and Auqaf sector with an estimated cost of Rs 7561.473 million

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2024) Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) Punjab in it's 37the meeting of current financial year 2023-24 has approved three developmental schemes of the Urban Development, and Auqaf sector with an estimated cost of Rs 7561.473 million.

Held here at Planning and Development (P&D) Complex on Tuesday, the meeting was chaired by P&D Board Chairman Iftikhar Ali Sahoo.

The approved schemes included the construction of Signal Free Corridor from Karim Market to Motorway (M-2) Phase-I, Lahore at the cost of Rs 2975.

034 million; construction of Flyover and underpass for Resolving traffic congestion issues at Ghahri Shahu Chowk Lahore at the cost of Rs 3951.469 million; and conservation/Up-Gradation of Shrines Mosques of Uch Sharif and Development of Pilgrim Trail at the cost of Rs 635 million.

P&D Board Secretary Muzaffar Khan Sial, all the board members, officers and representatives of relevant provincial departments also attended the meeting.