Open Menu

PDWP Approves Rs 7.561b Uplift Schemes

Sumaira FH Published January 02, 2024 | 08:54 PM

PDWP approves Rs 7.561b uplift schemes

Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) Punjab in it's 37the meeting of current financial year 2023-24 has approved three developmental schemes of the Urban Development, and Auqaf sector with an estimated cost of Rs 7561.473 million

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2024) Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) Punjab in it's 37the meeting of current financial year 2023-24 has approved three developmental schemes of the Urban Development, and Auqaf sector with an estimated cost of Rs 7561.473 million.

Held here at Planning and Development (P&D) Complex on Tuesday, the meeting was chaired by P&D Board Chairman Iftikhar Ali Sahoo.

The approved schemes included the construction of Signal Free Corridor from Karim Market to Motorway (M-2) Phase-I, Lahore at the cost of Rs 2975.

034 million; construction of Flyover and underpass for Resolving traffic congestion issues at Ghahri Shahu Chowk Lahore at the cost of Rs 3951.469 million; and conservation/Up-Gradation of Shrines Mosques of Uch Sharif and Development of Pilgrim Trail at the cost of Rs 635 million.

P&D Board Secretary Muzaffar Khan Sial, all the board members, officers and representatives of relevant provincial departments also attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Lahore Punjab Motorway Traffic Market All From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Bilawal arrives in Lahore to attend PPP CEC meetin ..

Bilawal arrives in Lahore to attend PPP CEC meeting tomorrow

4 minutes ago
 Modi regime sanctions creation of Finger Print Bur ..

Modi regime sanctions creation of Finger Print Bureau to curb freedom sentiments ..

10 minutes ago
 Governor condoles over death of former CJ PHC

Governor condoles over death of former CJ PHC

10 minutes ago
 Aseer Mangal appointed as member of standing commi ..

Aseer Mangal appointed as member of standing committee for civil award

10 minutes ago
 Over 8.6m domiciles registered across Punjab throu ..

Over 8.6m domiciles registered across Punjab through Domicile Management System

10 minutes ago
 Elgar saddened by decline of Test cricket in South ..

Elgar saddened by decline of Test cricket in South Africa

8 minutes ago
Exercise BARRACUDA-XII commences at Karachi

Exercise BARRACUDA-XII commences at Karachi

8 minutes ago
 PPP against postponement of elections: Nisar Khuhr ..

PPP against postponement of elections: Nisar Khuhro

8 minutes ago
 PIMS ED takes notice of allegations about FCPS sea ..

PIMS ED takes notice of allegations about FCPS seats selection

8 minutes ago
 Property dispute claims life of two real sisters i ..

Property dispute claims life of two real sisters in Rajoia

9 minutes ago
 Chevron to take up to $4bn impairment impact in Q4

Chevron to take up to $4bn impairment impact in Q4

6 minutes ago
 LDA seals, demolishes multiple illegal constructio ..

LDA seals, demolishes multiple illegal constructions

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan