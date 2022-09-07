UrduPoint.com

PDWP Approves Schemes Worth Rs 15,508mn

Umer Jamshaid Published September 07, 2022 | 07:35 PM

A meeting of Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) chaired by Additional Chief Secretary Planning and Development (P&D), Shahab Ali Shah on Wednesday approved schemes worth Rs 15,508 million

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2022 ) :A meeting of Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) chaired by Additional Chief Secretary Planning and Development (P&D), Shahab Ali Shah on Wednesday approved schemes worth Rs 15,508 million.

The meeting was convened following the directives of KP Chief Minister to clear developmental schemes of flood-affected areas. The meeting was attended by members of PDWP and departments concerned.

The forum approved seven projects schemes pertaining to C&W, Irrigation and Public Health Engineering for the uplift of the province.

Approved schemes include Restoration of Damaged Flood Structures, Drainage System, Water Supplies in Irrigation System and Channels, Restoration and Rehabilitation of Flood Damaged Water Supply Schemes of Public Health Engineering Department, Restoration of Roads and Bridges Infrastructure and PKHA Roads and Bridges Infrastructure which have been damaged in devastating floods across KP.

