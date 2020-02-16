UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PDWP Approves Series Of Schemes Including Fight Against Rabies

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 54 seconds ago Sun 16th February 2020 | 07:40 PM

PDWP approves series of schemes including fight against rabies

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2020 ) :Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP-Sindh) has approved a scheme worth Rs.963.316 million for local government department, aimed at prevention of rabies and population control of stray dogs.

A concerned official told APP Sunday that the meeting, chaired by Chairman Sindh Planning & Development Board, Mohammad Waseem had allowed in total 10 different programs, including the one mentioned above.

These 10 schemes were said to be approved against an estimated expenditure of Rs.14.563 billion for different provincial departments including those related to agriculture department, works and services department besides local bodies.

Four of the agriculture department related projects were said to be focused on productivity enhancement of wheat crop worth Rs 3965.400 million.

Five others were related to works and services department and encompassed construction of new bypass road from Kamber Wagan road to Shahdadkot bypass worth Rs 526.645 million.

P&D board chairman on the occasion emphasized that strenuousefforts were required to execute the schemes efficiently.

Related Topics

Sindh Agriculture Road Sunday From Government Wheat Billion Million

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum opens Gulfood 2020

25 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi continues AED50 billion investment in bu ..

26 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives CEO of Naval Group

26 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Ethiopian PM

41 minutes ago

Etihad Airways celebrates 15 years of flying to In ..

41 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi World Jiu-Jitsu Professional Championshi ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.