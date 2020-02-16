PDWP approves series of schemes including fight against rabies

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2020 ) :Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP-Sindh) has approved a scheme worth Rs.963.316 million for local government department, aimed at prevention of rabies and population control of stray dogs.

A concerned official told APP Sunday that the meeting, chaired by Chairman Sindh Planning & Development Board, Mohammad Waseem had allowed in total 10 different programs, including the one mentioned above.

These 10 schemes were said to be approved against an estimated expenditure of Rs.14.563 billion for different provincial departments including those related to agriculture department, works and services department besides local bodies.

Four of the agriculture department related projects were said to be focused on productivity enhancement of wheat crop worth Rs 3965.400 million.

Five others were related to works and services department and encompassed construction of new bypass road from Kamber Wagan road to Shahdadkot bypass worth Rs 526.645 million.

P&D board chairman on the occasion emphasized that strenuousefforts were required to execute the schemes efficiently.