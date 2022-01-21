PDWP approves seven schemes

(@FahadShabbir)

The Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) on Friday approved seven development schemes of various sectors with an estimated cost of Rs 8,910.36 million

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2022 ) :The Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) on Friday approved seven development schemes of various sectors with an estimated cost of Rs 8,910.36 million.

These schemes were approved in the meeting of the PDWP of the current fiscal year 2021-22 presided over by Chairman Planning & Development Board Abdullah Khan Sumbal.

The approved development schemes included improvement and remodeling of Desert Branch Canal district Bahawalpur (District Development Package) at the cost of Rs 459.878 million, checking erosive action of River Chenab at RD 31+000 of Masson Flood Bund at the cost of Rs 61.470 million, feasibility study of renovation and operationalization of sports Goods and Material Testing Lab (PC-II) at the cost of Rs 50.000 million, establishment of project management unit for the Project "Lai Nullah Expressway and Urban Regeneration along Lai Nullah" at the cost of Rs.

95.085 million, widening/ improvement of Road from Dijkot Tandlianwala Road to Chak No. 91/GB via Chak No. 133/GB, 132/GB, 130/GB, 131/GB, 129/GB, 659/GB & 535/GB, Length 27.40 Km, Faisalabad at the cost of Rs. 490.670 million, widening/ improvement of road from Vanike Tarrar to Chak Bhatti Turn via Behak Ahmed Yar, Thatha Bahama & Narowal i/c Links, Length 27.40 Km, District Hafizabad at the cost of Rs. 700.687 million and establishment of 1000 Bed General Hospital, Lahore (Phase-I) at the cost of Rs. 7,052.570 million.

All Members of the board, provincial secretaries of concerned departments, and other senior representatives of the relevant departments also attended the meeting.