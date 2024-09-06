Open Menu

PDWP Approves Six Development Schemes Worth Rs 14.49b

Umer Jamshaid Published September 06, 2024 | 08:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2024) Chairman P&D board Barrister Nabeel Ahmad Awan chaired the 25th meeting of the Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) CFY 2024-25 in which six development schemes worth Rs 14.49 billion were approved.

The approved schemes are as follows:

1. The Chief Minister's Punjab Green Tractor Program (2024-25) worth Rs 9700 million

2. Import Substitution and Export.

Enhancement (Sesame, Soybean, Canola 2024-25 to 2026-27) worth Rs 886.383 million.

3. CM Punjab Green Credit Programme worth Rs 1000 million.

4. Strengthening and Capacity Building of Wildlife Department for Conservation of Wildlife in Punjab worth Rs 1000 million.

5. GIS-Based Protection Regime and Establishment of Digital Communication Cell in Forestry, Wildlife, and Fisheries Department worth Rs 1200 million.

6. Establishment of PMU (Annual Expenditure) worth Rs 706 million.

Secretary P&D Board Dr. Asif Tufail, Chief Economist Mr. Masoud Anwar, and other senior officials participated.

