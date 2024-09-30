Open Menu

PDWP Approves Three Development Schemes

Umer Jamshaid Published September 30, 2024 | 06:20 PM

PDWP approves three development schemes

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2024) In the 33rd meeting of the Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) for CFY 2024-25, chaired by Chairman P&D board Barrister Nabeel Ahmad Awan, three development schemes were approved, amounting to Rs 3470.721 million.

The approved schemes are: Widening/Improvement of Road from Bhera to Phularwan, (New) District Sargodha at the cost of Rs 825.

379 million, Rehabilitation of Pakpattan Kamir Road from Chowk Arian Pakpattan to Saqb Adda 26/EB via Saleem Kot Jhal L=37 Km District Pakpattan at the cost of Rs 1563.207 million and Rehabilitation/Reconstruction/ Carpeting of Metalled Road from Rahim Yar Khan (Noor-E-Wali Railway Crossing) to Sadiq Abad (Fire Brigade Office Chowk) Length 20.25 km, District Rahim Yar Khan at the cost of Rs 1082.135 million.

The meeting was attended by Secretary P&D Board Dr Asif Tufail, Chief Economist Masood Anwar, Members P&DB and other senior officials.

Related Topics

Fire Road Rahim Yar Khan Sargodha Pakpattan Nabeel From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Pakistan Tax Community seeks extension in date of ..

Pakistan Tax Community seeks extension in date of filing income tax returns

3 hours ago
 Pakistan Education Academy Hosts Academic Excellen ..

Pakistan Education Academy Hosts Academic Excellence Awards

5 hours ago
 IIFA AWARDS ANNOUNCES IT’S HIGHLY ANTICIPATED 20 ..

IIFA AWARDS ANNOUNCES IT’S HIGHLY ANTICIPATED 2024 WINNERS IN THE POPULAR CATE ..

5 hours ago
 Ushna Shah reveals struggle with mental illness

Ushna Shah reveals struggle with mental illness

5 hours ago
 Missing Deputy Superintendent of Adiala Jail Muham ..

Missing Deputy Superintendent of Adiala Jail Muhammad Akram returns home

5 hours ago
 This year’s second and last solar eclipse: check ..

This year’s second and last solar eclipse: check latest details

5 hours ago
What is Hezbollah and how powerful is it?

What is Hezbollah and how powerful is it?

5 hours ago
 SC postpones hearing on Article 63-A review appeal ..

SC postpones hearing on Article 63-A review appeals due to Justice Muneeb's abse ..

6 hours ago
 SC nullifies LHC’s single bench decision on Punj ..

SC nullifies LHC’s single bench decision on Punjab Election Tribunals

6 hours ago
 Azma Bukhari calls for social media monitoring

Azma Bukhari calls for social media monitoring

6 hours ago
 Islamic scholar Dr. Zakir Naik arrives in Islamaba ..

Islamic scholar Dr. Zakir Naik arrives in Islamabad

6 hours ago
 Railways offer 50% concession for disabled persons

Railways offer 50% concession for disabled persons

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan