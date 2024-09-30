PDWP approves three development schemes

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2024) In the 33rd meeting of the Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) for CFY 2024-25, chaired by Chairman P&D board Barrister Nabeel Ahmad Awan, three development schemes were approved, amounting to Rs 3470.721 million.

The approved schemes are: Widening/Improvement of Road from Bhera to Phularwan, (New) District Sargodha at the cost of Rs 825.

379 million, Rehabilitation of Pakpattan Kamir Road from Chowk Arian Pakpattan to Saqb Adda 26/EB via Saleem Kot Jhal L=37 Km District Pakpattan at the cost of Rs 1563.207 million and Rehabilitation/Reconstruction/ Carpeting of Metalled Road from Rahim Yar Khan (Noor-E-Wali Railway Crossing) to Sadiq Abad (Fire Brigade Office Chowk) Length 20.25 km, District Rahim Yar Khan at the cost of Rs 1082.135 million.

The meeting was attended by Secretary P&D Board Dr Asif Tufail, Chief Economist Masood Anwar, Members P&DB and other senior officials.