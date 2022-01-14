UrduPoint.com

PDWP Approves Three Development Schemes Of Rs4,741.28m

Umer Jamshaid Published January 14, 2022 | 06:08 PM

The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) Friday approved three development schemes of Urban Development and Specialised Healthcare & Medical Education Sectors with an estimated cost of Rs4,741.28 million

These schemes were approved in the 53rd meeting of PDWP of current fiscal year 2021-22, presided over by Chairman Planning & Development board Abdullah Khan Sumbal, says a news release issued here.

The approved development schemes included purchase of 1.5 Tesla MRI and 128 Slice CT Scan for Radiology.

The Department of Lahore General Hospital at the cost of Rs525 million while upgrading of mechanical system for sewerage and drainage services in Wasa Multan at the cost of Rs1,591.280 million and technical assistance for Punjab affordable housing programme at the cost of Rs2,625.000 million had been cleared and recommended to CDWP for its final approval.

All members of the Planning & Development Board, provincial secretaries of concerned departments, and other senior representatives of the relevant provincial departments also attended the meeting.

