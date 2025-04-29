PDWP approves three development schemes worth Rs 5.094b

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) has approved three development schemes worth Rs 5.094 billion on Tuesday.

The approval was made in the 77th meeting of the PDWP. The meeting was presided over by Chairman P&D board Barrister Nabeel Ahmad Awan. Secretary P&D Board Dr.

Asif Tufail, Chief Economist Masood Anwar, members of the P&D Board and other senior officers attended the meeting.

The approved schemes included CM Punjab: Progressive Control of Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) in Punjab Estimated cost of Rs 863.50 million, Rehabilitation/Improvement of Lahore Raiwind Road from Lake City to Raiwind (Length: 10.00 km), District Lahore (Revised) Estimated cost of Rs 1.992 billion and Construction of District Jail, Nankana Sahib (NRP) (Revised) Estimated cost of Rs 2.238 billion.