PDWP Approves Two Development Schemes

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 19th November 2021 | 04:46 PM

Punjab Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) Friday approved two development schemes of public building and agriculture sectors with an estimated cost of Rs 4,620.278 million

The schemes were approved in the 40th PDWP meeting of current fiscal year 2021-22, presided over by Chairman Planning & Development board Abdullah Khan Sumbal.

The approved development schemes include establishment of Revenue academy, Lahore at a cost of Rs 1,191.147 million, and promotion of high value agriculture through solarization of drip and sprinkler irrigation system (SMART, DLI-4b) (Revised) at the cost of Rs 3,429.131 million.

Provincial Secretary P&D Mujahid Sherdil, all members of the Planning & Development Board, provincial secretaries of departments concerned and representatives of the relevant departments attended the meeting.

