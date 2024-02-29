Open Menu

PDWP Approves Two Development Schemes

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 29, 2024 | 06:43 PM

PDWP approves two development schemes

The 47th meeting of the Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) was held with Chairman P&D Board Iftikhar Ali Sahoo in the chair, here on Thursday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) The 47th meeting of the Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) was held with Chairman P&D board Iftikhar Ali Sahoo in the chair, here on Thursday.

The meeting approved two development schemes of IT and Transport sectors with an estimated cost of Rs 741.596 million.

The approved schemes are: Regional Plan 9 Centers at the cost of Rs 699.596 million and consultancy studies for Inducting eco-friendly buses in cities of Punjab at the cost of Rs 42.00 million.

Secretary P&D Board Muzaffar Khan Sial, Secretary Transport, Members P&D Board, Head of relevant departments and other senior representatives of the relevant provincial departments attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Punjab (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

PDA launches tree plantation campaign in Hayatabad ..

PDA launches tree plantation campaign in Hayatabad, RMT

18 seconds ago
 Fire breaks out at Lahore Pace Plaza

Fire breaks out at Lahore Pace Plaza

20 seconds ago
 Election of PM on March 3

Election of PM on March 3

22 seconds ago
 ‘Determined, fighting and striving,’ says Sani ..

‘Determined, fighting and striving,’ says Sania Mirza

23 minutes ago
 KDA geared up for PSL Season 9 matches

KDA geared up for PSL Season 9 matches

26 seconds ago
 Every proposal for teachers welfare to be consider ..

Every proposal for teachers welfare to be considered; VC

3 minutes ago
District oversight committee holds monthly meetin ..

District oversight committee holds monthly meeting for jail facilities

3 minutes ago
 Clean Punjab drive to be launched in South Punjab

Clean Punjab drive to be launched in South Punjab

3 minutes ago
 60% dewatering of Gwadar floodwater completed: NDM ..

60% dewatering of Gwadar floodwater completed: NDMA

3 minutes ago
 PDMA initiates development of disaster risk reduct ..

PDMA initiates development of disaster risk reduction policy

3 minutes ago
 Kohat police busts inter-provincial drug smuggling ..

Kohat police busts inter-provincial drug smuggling ring

11 minutes ago
 Net profit of Turkish banking sector at $20.6B in ..

Net profit of Turkish banking sector at $20.6B in 2023

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan