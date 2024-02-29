PDWP approves two development schemes

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) The 47th meeting of the Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) was held with Chairman P&D board Iftikhar Ali Sahoo in the chair, here on Thursday.

The meeting approved two development schemes of IT and Transport sectors with an estimated cost of Rs 741.596 million.

The approved schemes are: Regional Plan 9 Centers at the cost of Rs 699.596 million and consultancy studies for Inducting eco-friendly buses in cities of Punjab at the cost of Rs 42.00 million.

Secretary P&D Board Muzaffar Khan Sial, Secretary Transport, Members P&D Board, Head of relevant departments and other senior representatives of the relevant provincial departments attended the meeting.