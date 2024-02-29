PDWP Approves Two Development Schemes
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 29, 2024 | 06:43 PM
The 47th meeting of the Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) was held with Chairman P&D Board Iftikhar Ali Sahoo in the chair, here on Thursday
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) The 47th meeting of the Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) was held with Chairman P&D board Iftikhar Ali Sahoo in the chair, here on Thursday.
The meeting approved two development schemes of IT and Transport sectors with an estimated cost of Rs 741.596 million.
The approved schemes are: Regional Plan 9 Centers at the cost of Rs 699.596 million and consultancy studies for Inducting eco-friendly buses in cities of Punjab at the cost of Rs 42.00 million.
Secretary P&D Board Muzaffar Khan Sial, Secretary Transport, Members P&D Board, Head of relevant departments and other senior representatives of the relevant provincial departments attended the meeting.
Recent Stories
PDA launches tree plantation campaign in Hayatabad, RMT
Fire breaks out at Lahore Pace Plaza
Election of PM on March 3
‘Determined, fighting and striving,’ says Sania Mirza
KDA geared up for PSL Season 9 matches
Every proposal for teachers welfare to be considered; VC
District oversight committee holds monthly meeting for jail facilities
Clean Punjab drive to be launched in South Punjab
60% dewatering of Gwadar floodwater completed: NDMA
PDMA initiates development of disaster risk reduction policy
Kohat police busts inter-provincial drug smuggling ring
Net profit of Turkish banking sector at $20.6B in 2023
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PDA launches tree plantation campaign in Hayatabad, RMT18 seconds ago
-
Fire breaks out at Lahore Pace Plaza20 seconds ago
-
Election of PM on March 322 seconds ago
-
District oversight committee holds monthly meeting for jail facilities3 minutes ago
-
Clean Punjab drive to be launched in South Punjab3 minutes ago
-
60% dewatering of Gwadar floodwater completed: NDMA3 minutes ago
-
PDMA initiates development of disaster risk reduction policy3 minutes ago
-
Kohat police busts inter-provincial drug smuggling ring11 minutes ago
-
Woman becomes victims of alleged sexual assault by police constable51 minutes ago
-
Al Khidmat Foundation hands over wheelchairs to BRT for physically challenged persons10 minutes ago
-
Fly Jinnah introduces daily non-stop flights connecting Lahore to Sharjah10 minutes ago
-
PTA escalates crackdown on illegal issuance of SIMs56 minutes ago