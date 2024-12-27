PDWP Approves Two Development Schemes
Sumaira FH Published December 27, 2024 | 11:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2024) The Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP), in its 56th meeting of current fiscal year, approved two development schemes with an estimated cost of Rs. 10.001 billion, here on Friday.
Chaired by P&D board Chairman Barrister Nabeel Ahmad Awan, the meeting approved the following scheme:
Chief Minister's Programme for Promotion of Exports and International Trade at a cost of Rs 10 billion.
Hiring Consultancy Services for Safety Evaluation of Rawal Dam and Preparation of Emergency Action Plan for Small Dams in the Pothohar Zone (PC-II) at a cost of Rs 1 million.
The meeting was attended by Secretary of the P&D Board Dr. Asif Tufail members of the P&D Board, and other senior officials.
