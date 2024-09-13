PDWP Approves Two Development Schemes Worth Rs 4.48b
Umer Jamshaid Published September 13, 2024 | 06:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2024) Planning and Development board Chairman Barrister Nabeel Ahmad Awan chaired the 27th meeting of the Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) for CFY 2024-25 in which two development schemes worth Rs 4487.543 million were approved.
The approved schemes are:
1- Induction of Eco-Friendly Buses in Cities of Punjab (DLI-6 PGDP) at the cost of Rs 3,534 million and Rehabilitation and Up-Gradation of Shujabad Canal System at the cost of Rs 953.543 million.
The meeting also saw the participation of Chief Economist Masoud Anwar, Members P&DB and other senior officials.
