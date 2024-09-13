Open Menu

PDWP Approves Two Development Schemes Worth Rs 4.48b

Umer Jamshaid Published September 13, 2024 | 06:30 PM

PDWP approves two development schemes worth Rs 4.48b

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2024) Planning and Development board Chairman Barrister Nabeel Ahmad Awan chaired the 27th meeting of the Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) for CFY 2024-25 in which two development schemes worth Rs 4487.543 million were approved.

 

The approved schemes are:

1- Induction of Eco-Friendly Buses in Cities of Punjab (DLI-6 PGDP) at the cost of Rs 3,534 million and Rehabilitation and Up-Gradation of Shujabad Canal System at the cost of Rs 953.543 million.

The meeting also saw the participation of Chief Economist Masoud Anwar, Members P&DB and other senior officials.

Related Topics

Punjab Shujabad Nabeel (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Justice Muneeb leaves Judicial Commission's meetin ..

Justice Muneeb leaves Judicial Commission's meeting over disagreement on Proposa ..

2 hours ago

IHC sets aside PTI MNA'arrests, declares FIRs as “good comedy”

3 hours ago
 Govt financing 32 dams during current FY2024-25, ..

Govt financing 32 dams during current FY2024-25, NA told

3 hours ago
 Post-mortem report reveals cause of death of Mala ..

Post-mortem report reveals cause of death of Malaika Arora’s father Anil Aror ..

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 September 202 ..

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 September 2024

10 hours ago
Training Class at VTI Garment City

Training Class at VTI Garment City

19 hours ago
 Gang involved in street crimes busted, 3 held in ..

Gang involved in street crimes busted, 3 held in Taxila

19 hours ago
 Murder suspect arrested in Wah

Murder suspect arrested in Wah

19 hours ago
 DC calls for coordinated efforts to eradicate poli ..

DC calls for coordinated efforts to eradicate polio

19 hours ago
 Ayaz to inaugurate special calligraphy exhibition ..

Ayaz to inaugurate special calligraphy exhibition on Friday

19 hours ago
 NA body approves outsourcing of Parliament Lodges' ..

NA body approves outsourcing of Parliament Lodges' cleaning arrangements

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan