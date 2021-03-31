PDWP approves uplift projects for KP

Peshawar,Mar(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2021 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) Wednesday approved 38 development projects of over Rs 41 billion.

The committee meeting chaired by Additional Chief Secretary KP Shakil Qadir Khan approved Rs 950million for provision of treatment against sugar, blood pressure, HIV, Hepatitis and other fatal diseases at 10 district headquarters hospitals.

The persons more than 45 years of age would be entitled for the facilities to be available at Maulvi Gee Hospital Peshawar, Saidu Sharif Teaching Hosiptal Swat, DHQs Tank, Haripur, Mardan, Lakki Mawart, Upper Dir, Charsadda, Abbottaabad and KDA Kohat .

Similarly, Rs 3.8 billion were approved for up-gradation of Sarqala Rural Health Centre in district buner into category D Hospital and setting up of Women and Children Hospital in district Swabi.

The committee approved Rs 320 million for construction of storage dam and installation of water treatment plant in district Karak for provision of drinking water supply.

It also approved Rs 6.3 billion for construction of 40km long access road to tourist resort of Kohe Sulemani in district DI Khan. Similarly, the committee approved a mini zoo in Swat Kanju township and construction of a summer house for taking care of wildlife in Malamjabba.