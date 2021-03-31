UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PDWP Approves Uplift Projects For KP

Faizan Hashmi 8 minutes ago Wed 31st March 2021 | 07:30 PM

PDWP approves uplift projects for KP

Peshawar,Mar(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2021 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) Wednesday approved 38 development projects of over Rs 41 billion.

The committee meeting chaired by Additional Chief Secretary KP Shakil Qadir Khan approved Rs 950million for provision of treatment against sugar, blood pressure, HIV, Hepatitis and other fatal diseases at 10 district headquarters hospitals.

The persons more than 45 years of age would be entitled for the facilities to be available at Maulvi Gee Hospital Peshawar, Saidu Sharif Teaching Hosiptal Swat, DHQs Tank, Haripur, Mardan, Lakki Mawart, Upper Dir, Charsadda, Abbottaabad and KDA Kohat .

Similarly, Rs 3.8 billion were approved for up-gradation of Sarqala Rural Health Centre in district buner into category D Hospital and setting up of Women and Children Hospital in district Swabi.

The committee approved Rs 320 million for construction of storage dam and installation of water treatment plant in district Karak for provision of drinking water supply.

It also approved Rs 6.3 billion for construction of 40km long access road to tourist resort of Kohe Sulemani in district DI Khan. Similarly, the committee approved a mini zoo in Swat Kanju township and construction of a summer house for taking care of wildlife in Malamjabba.

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Water Swat Road Dam Kohat Mardan Saidu Charsadda Dir Haripur Karak Swabi Tank Buner Women Mini Blood Billion Million

Recent Stories

Dubai Municipality, RTA join &#039;AI Code Hub&#03 ..

1 hour ago

Global Village claims hat-trick of wins at 2021 Mi ..

1 hour ago

Abu Dhabi Chamber organises webinar on investment ..

1 hour ago

ECC decision to allow import of cotton, sugar from ..

1 hour ago

Sublime Commercial Investment acquires AED 3.5 bn ..

1 hour ago

The New Era of Stabilization: vivo X60 Pro Enables ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.