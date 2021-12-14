UrduPoint.com

PDWP Approves Uplift Schemes

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 14th December 2021 | 06:46 PM

PDWP approves uplift schemes

The Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) Punjab Tuesday approved four development schemes of various sectors with an estimated cost of Rs 12,274.562 million

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2021 ) :The Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) Punjab Tuesday approved four development schemes of various sectors with an estimated cost of Rs 12,274.562 million.

These schemes were approved in the 45th meeting of the PDWP of the current fiscal year (2021-22), with Chairman Planning & Development board Abdullah Khan Sumbal in the chair.

The approved development scheme included construction of Mir Chakar-a-Azam Rind flyover on Shumali Phatak Kot Addu�Dera Deen Pannah Road in tehsil Kot Addu, district Muzaffargarh at a cost of Rs 633.

124 million, establishment of Tertiary Care Hospital (Nishtar-II) Multan at the cost of Rs 9,596.540 million, establishment of Surgical City at Sialkot at the cost of Rs 1,721.729 million and construction of parking sheds for solid waste machinery in Sahiwal and Sialkot City at the cost of Rs 323.169 million.

Provincial Secretary P&D Mujahid Sherdil, all members of the Planning & Development Board, provincial secretaries of departments concerned, and other senior representatives of the relevant departments also attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Multan Punjab Road Sahiwal Sialkot Muzaffargarh Kot Addu All (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Ministry of Economy, Harvard University partner to ..

Ministry of Economy, Harvard University partner to support UAE&#039;s economic p ..

4 minutes ago
 Sharjah Crown Prince chairs weekly SEC meeting

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs weekly SEC meeting

4 minutes ago
 Etihad Arena showcases preparations for Fina World ..

Etihad Arena showcases preparations for Fina World Swimming Championships

19 minutes ago
 Pakistan committed to eradicate terrorism: Farrukh ..

Pakistan committed to eradicate terrorism: Farrukh Habib

21 minutes ago
 Pak Vs WI: Pakistan won the toss, opt to bat first ..

Pak Vs WI: Pakistan won the toss, opt to bat first in the 2nd T20I

28 minutes ago
 National Security Advisor of Bahrain receives UAE ..

National Security Advisor of Bahrain receives UAE Presidential Guard delegation

34 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.