PDWP approves uplift schemes

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2021 ) :The Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) Punjab Tuesday approved four development schemes of various sectors with an estimated cost of Rs 12,274.562 million.

These schemes were approved in the 45th meeting of the PDWP of the current fiscal year (2021-22), with Chairman Planning & Development board Abdullah Khan Sumbal in the chair.

The approved development scheme included construction of Mir Chakar-a-Azam Rind flyover on Shumali Phatak Kot Addu�Dera Deen Pannah Road in tehsil Kot Addu, district Muzaffargarh at a cost of Rs 633.

124 million, establishment of Tertiary Care Hospital (Nishtar-II) Multan at the cost of Rs 9,596.540 million, establishment of Surgical City at Sialkot at the cost of Rs 1,721.729 million and construction of parking sheds for solid waste machinery in Sahiwal and Sialkot City at the cost of Rs 323.169 million.

Provincial Secretary P&D Mujahid Sherdil, all members of the Planning & Development Board, provincial secretaries of departments concerned, and other senior representatives of the relevant departments also attended the meeting.