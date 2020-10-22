PDWP approves various projects for education sector in KP

The Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) in a meeting here on Thursday accorded approval to various projects of education sector in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2020 ) :The Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) in a meeting here on Thursday accorded approval to various projects of education sector in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The meeting held with Additional Secretary Planning and Development in the chair approved up-gradation of 150 Primary schools to middle level while up-gradation of 100 middle schools to high-level with an estimated cost of Rs 6 billion.

The meeting also approved a project of Rs 6.8 billion for merged districts to upgrade 70 primary schools to middle level and upgrading 70 middle schools to high school level besides 70 high schools to higher secondary level.

For merged districts, the committee also approved construction of new 100 primary schools with a cost of Rs 2 billion.

The meeting decided to reconstruct 75 schools, damaged or destroyed during war against terrorism in merged districts with a cost of Rs 1.4 billion.

Under the project 50 boys' schools and 25 girls' schools will be constructed in merged districts. With an estimated cost of Rs 2.2 billion, 325 partially damaged schools will be reconstructed.

The meeting, besides, approved reconstruction of 300 dilapidated primary, middle and high schools of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with a cost of 7.7 billion rupees.

Under Peshawar Schools Development Plan repair and reconstruction of 277 schools will be carried out with a cost of Rs 1 billion.