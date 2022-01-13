PDWP approves worth Rs 49866 mln development schemes

The 13th meeting of the Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) on Thursday approved development schemes worth Rs 49866 million

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2022 ) :The 13th meeting of the Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) on Thursday approved development schemes worth Rs 49866 million.

The meeting was held here under the chairmanship of Additional Chief Secretary Planning and Development (P&D) Shahab Ali Shah and attended by concerned departments and members of PDWP.

The forum approved 33 schemes pertaining to Local Government, Rural Development, Housing, sports and Tourism, Energy and Power and Agriculture sectors for the uplift of the province.

Project like "Integrated Development Package for Khyber" is too part of these approved schemes which would bring an instrumental change in irrigation, agriculture, forestry, livestock and industrial side.

The approved projects included, Construction of Barkas Dam, Development of Regional GDP/ Economic Indicators (BoS), Construction of Multistory Commercial/ Residential Building on 5 Kanal and 11 Marla land at Warsak Road Peshawar, Expansion of Emergency Rescue Services 1122 to Tehsil Level and establishment of sub stations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Provision of Municipal Services/Civic Amenities in major towns of newly merged districts, construction of bus terminals.

The other projects included solar based tube-well in district South Waziristan, infrastructure and agricultural development in the merged districts.