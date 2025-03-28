Open Menu

PDWP Clears 16 Schemes Of PSDP Costing Rs.48bn

Umer Jamshaid Published March 28, 2025 | 05:40 PM

PDWP clears 16 schemes of PSDP costing Rs.48bn

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2025) A meeting of Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) chaired by Additional Chief Secretary, Ikramullah Khan here Friday cleared 16 schemes of Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) costing Rs. 48 billion.

The meeting was attended by officials of concerned departments besides members of PDWP. The meeting also approved three schemes of Accelerated Implementation Program with an estimated cost of Rs. two billion rupees.

PDWP also approved 23 projects relating to social welfare, elementary and secondary education, higher education, environment, energy and power, health and information technology.

Recent Stories

Taaleem maintains its growth trajectory in H1 2024 ..

Taaleem maintains its growth trajectory in H1 2024/25, reporting operational rev ..

53 seconds ago
 Dubai Chamber of Commerce organises workshop to hi ..

Dubai Chamber of Commerce organises workshop to highlight importance of sustaina ..

16 minutes ago
 Shawwal Moon-sighting Committee to convene tomorro ..

Shawwal Moon-sighting Committee to convene tomorrow

31 minutes ago
 DEWA receives highest rating from UAE Internal Aud ..

DEWA receives highest rating from UAE Internal Auditors Association for conforma ..

45 minutes ago
 Sharjah Animation Conference announces 3rd edition ..

Sharjah Animation Conference announces 3rd edition awards

46 minutes ago
 Fathers’ Endowment campaign raises over AED 3.72 ..

Fathers’ Endowment campaign raises over AED 3.72 billion from more than 277,00 ..

2 hours ago
Sharjah Department of Culture unveils 2025 cultura ..

Sharjah Department of Culture unveils 2025 cultural programme

2 hours ago
 LHC CJ Aalia Neelum launches health insurance faci ..

LHC CJ Aalia Neelum launches health insurance facility for its Judges

3 hours ago
 The Ultimate AI Experience is Here – Unveiling I ..

The Ultimate AI Experience is Here – Unveiling Infinix NOTE 50 Series with Fre ..

4 hours ago
 TRENDS insight explores role of AI in global confl ..

TRENDS insight explores role of AI in global conflict resolution

4 hours ago
 Strong 7.7 earthquake hits Myanmar with damages re ..

Strong 7.7 earthquake hits Myanmar with damages reported in Thailand

4 hours ago
 Court grans bail to Journalist Waheed Murad picked ..

Court grans bail to Journalist Waheed Murad picked from his Islamabad residence

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan