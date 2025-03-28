PDWP clears 16 schemes of PSDP costing Rs.48bn

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2025) A meeting of Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) chaired by Additional Chief Secretary, Ikramullah Khan here Friday cleared 16 schemes of Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) costing Rs. 48 billion.

The meeting was attended by officials of concerned departments besides members of PDWP. The meeting also approved three schemes of Accelerated Implementation Program with an estimated cost of Rs. two billion rupees.

PDWP also approved 23 projects relating to social welfare, elementary and secondary education, higher education, environment, energy and power, health and information technology.