PDWP clears Rs 41.98 billion projects for KP socioeconomic uplift

The Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) at a high level meeting held here at P&D Department on Monday cleared projects worth Rs 41.98 billion

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2022 ) :The Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) at a high level meeting held here at P&D Department on Monday cleared projects worth Rs 41.98 billion.

A special meeting of the Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) also approved clearance of four projects for the Federal PSDP program at a cost of Rs 24.26 billion.

The approval was given by Additional Chief Secretary P&D Department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Shahab Ali Shah.

Similarly a project namely 'Gas Development and Extension of HT/LT Lines' worth Rs 5 billion for gas infrastructure development, supply of transformers, maintenance of high and low transmission of 11kv feeders was also approved.

The forum accorded approval to concept note of National Health Support Project.

Approved projects for the PSDP included thirty breast cancer screening clinics and four breast cancer screening centers for early detection of breast cancer through establishment of the Central Regional Hub, which is much needed at the national level.

Other schemes for PSDP included dualization of road from Indus Highway to Bannu City, feasibility study, detailed engineering design & construction of road connecting Indus Highway (N-55) at Mangla Banda with Hakla-Yarik Motorway (M-14) at Kallur (40 KM approximately), Indigenous promotion of vegetables and pulses seeds through Public Private Collaborations.

The meeting was attended by members of PDWP and relevant departments.