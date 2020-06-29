PDWP KP approves 29 projects worth Rs 53.408bn

The meeting of Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has approved 29 projects worth Rs 53408.854 million

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2020 ) :The meeting of Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has approved 29 projects worth Rs 53408.854 million.

The meeting of PDWP was held here on Monday with Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) Shakeel Qadir Khan was in the chair.

Members and officials of the departments concerned attended the meeting.

The forum considered 35 projects pertaining to Roads, Urban Development, DWSS, Water, Health, Forestry, Local Government, Multi Sectoral Development, Higher education and Elementary & Secondary Education sectors for the uplift of the province.

The forum approved 29 projects while 6 projects were deferred and returned to their respective departments for rectification.