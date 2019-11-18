PDWP KP approves 31 projects worth Rs.22.311bn

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2019 ) :A meeting of the Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa held here Monday with Additional Chief Secretary (ACS)/Secretary Planning and Development (P&D), Atif Rehman in the chair.

The forum considered 40 projects and approved 31 of estimated cost of Rs.22.311 billion. The approved projects were pertaining to different sectors including water, roads, bridges, building, DWSS, urban development, housing, local government and multi-sectoral development sectors for the uplift of the province and merged areas.

The forum cleared four projects recommended them to Central Development Working Party (CDWP) for approval while 4 projects were deferred due to inadequate designs and were returned to their respective departments for rectification.

The PDWP has also approved two projects of Accelerated Implementation Program (AIP) and Ten Years Development Program (TYDP) costing Rs.2.068 billion. This will usher in a new era of development in the merged areas which will help bringing it at par with the rest of the province.

The chair directed that as committed, the processing and approval of projects of Accelerated Implementation Program (AIP) has been given top priority.