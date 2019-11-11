PDWP KP approves more than two dozen projects

(@imziishan)

The Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has approved 26 Projects with an estimated cost of Rs. 26798.105 million

Peshawar (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 11th November, 2019) The Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has approved 26 Projects with an estimated cost of Rs. 26798.105 million.The meeting of PDWP was held with Additional Chief Secretary KP , Atif Rehman on chair on Monday.The forum discussed different development projects pertaining to different sectors including local government, multi-sectoral development, energy and power, housing, health, roads and bridges,water and home sectors for the uplift of the province including merged areas.One project was cleared by PDWP and was recommended to CDWP/ECNEC for approval and eight projects were deferred due to inadequate designs and were returned to their respective departmentsfor rectification.

The PDWP has also approved four projects of Accelerated Implementation Program (AIP) and Ten Years Development Program (TYDP) costing Rs.

13045.259 million. This will usher in a new era of development in the merged areas which will help brining it at par with the rest of the province. TheChair directed that as committed, the processing and approval of projects of Accelerated Implementation Programme (AIP) has been given top priority.