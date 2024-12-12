PDWP meeting approves development projects worth Rs. 40bn

The eighth meeting of Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) chaired by Additional Chief Secretary for Planning and Development, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ikramullah Khan on Thursday approved projects amounting to Rs. 40 billion

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) The eighth meeting of Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) chaired by Additional Chief Secretary for Planning and Development, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ikramullah Khan on Thursday approved projects amounting to Rs. 40 billion.

The meeting approved projects including Ehsaas Apna Ghar Scheme costing four billion rupees, dualization of Sheikh Yousaf Adda to Mandrah Bridge Road in Dera Ismail Khan, improvement of Shuzai-Hangu Road in District Hangu, acquisition of land for Swat Motorway Phase II, rehabilitation of Tall-Parachinar Road in District Kurram, widening of Haripur-Chhappar Road and establishment of an RTA office in Bannu were also sanctioned.

Other significant approvals include restoration of irrigation infrastructure in merged districts, design and construction of interchanges on Peshawar Ring Road, pilot installation of 13 solar mini-grids in merged areas, feasibility studies for transmission lines to connect PEDO powerhouses with economic zones and industrial units in KP, establishment of an independent monitoring unit and procurement of equipment for Orthopedic and Spine Surgery Block at Hayatabad Medical Complex, provision of gym equipment for Hayatabad Sports Complex, framework for sports promotion, revival of squash, enhancements to existing sports fields in District Swat.

Approved projects also include community housing projects to facilitate tourists, establishment of a Resource Center, introduction of e-stamping, integrated development packages for South Waziristan and District Khyber and initiatives to promote agriculture and horticulture in merged districts.