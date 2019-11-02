UrduPoint.com
PDWP Okays PC-II Of KEMU

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 02nd November 2019 | 09:08 PM

The Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) in its meeting here Saturday, approved PC-II of King Edward Medical University (KEMU).

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2019 ) :The Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) in its meeting here Saturday, approved PC-II of King Edward Medical University (KEMU).

Planning and Development (P&D) Chairman Habeeb-ur-Rehman Gilani chaired the meeting, which was also attended by Secretary P&D Imran Sikander Baloch, senior officers of departments concerned including SH&ME and KEMU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Masood Gondal.

Member Health, Nutrition and Population P&D Dr Suhail Saqlain briefed the meeting that building of new campus of KEMU would be constructed in Muridke with Rs 167.757 million.

The Vice Chancellor KEMU thanked the P&D Chairman and the Health Department for giving approval of PC-II of the Varsity. The VC also presented a book containing 150 years history of KEMU to the P&D Chairman.

